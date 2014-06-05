Health factors that have been shown to increase the risk of brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia have now been found to increase the likelihood of memory complaints across all adult age groups, including young adults between the ages of 18-39.

There have been many studies carried out previously that have found a connection between health problems and cognitive functioning, our ability to process thoughts. In the past few months, Medical News Today has reported on research connecting artery narrowing with memory problems, as well as a study that suggested thinking skills are best in those who had better cardiovascular fitness in their youth.

A new study, carried out by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and published in the journal PLOS ONE, claims to be the first to determine that these risk factors may be indicative of early memory complaints.

Researchers polled 18,552 individuals aged 18 to 99 about their memory and a variety of lifestyle and health factors. They used telephone and cellphone interviews, capturing a representative 90% of the US population, focusing on factors known to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, such as depression, diabetes, lower education levels, obesity and smoking.

The study found that many of these risk factors increased the chances of self-perceived memory complaints, but most importantly that this was the case across all adult age groups. Of those polled, 20% were found to have memory complaints; this included 14% of young adults, 22% of middle-aged adults (ages 40-59) and 26% of older adults (ages 60-99).