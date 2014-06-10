Parents have plenty to worry about when it comes to the health and safety of their kids. But a new study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation suggests radiation from standard X-rays is low and does not raise lifetime cancer risks for most children.

To adequately study the effects of radiation in children, researchers followed 337 children under the age of 6 who had surgery for heart disease at Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina.

The team, led by Dr. Kevin Hill, cardiologist and assistant professor of pediatrics at Duke, says they studied children with heart disease because they are exposed to more imaging tests than children in most other groups.

The imaging procedures the children underwent totaled nearly 14,000. This includes X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans and cardiac catheterization procedures using video X-rays – known as fluoroscopies.

Overall, the team found that the cumulative dose of ionizing radiation for the average child in the study was lower than the annual background exposure in the US.

Though this finding can certainly put many parents’ minds at ease, the team did find that some children with complex heart disease who are exposed to large cumulative doses of radiation have increased lifetime risks of cancer – up to 6.5% above baseline.

Commenting on their findings, Dr. Hill says: