A new study in Occupational & Environmental Medicine has linked frequency of dye and perm use to raised levels of carcinogens found in hairdressers’ blood.

Previous studies have found that hairdressers have an excess risk for bladder cancer. Researchers believe this excess risk comes from exposure to carcinogenic aromatic amines in some hair dyes, which have also been linked to increased risk for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and leukemia.

These carcinogens were present in 89% of commercial hair dyes during the 1970s but were subsequently phased out as restrictions on hair dye formulas were introduced.

However, studies in the US and Turkey screening for these banned substances in commercial hair dye products still report levels of carcinogenic aromatic amines.

In the new study, researchers from the Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine in Lund, Sweden, wanted to measure long-term exposure to known and suspected carcinogenic aromatic amines among hairdressers.

To do this, they assessed blood samples from 295 female hairdressers, 32 regular users of hair dyes and 60 people who had not used hair dyes in the past year. The researchers also gathered data on the participants’ other jobs, hobbies and lifestyle that could have influenced the results.

The authors decided to use a much greater number of hairdressers than other groups because they wanted to study dose-response associations, which requires a large sample group.