Statins are drugs that lower cholesterol in the body by interfering with the production of cholesterol in the liver. Though they lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol, one side effect is that they increase risk of diabetes. Now, researchers have discovered why and offer a way to suppress this side effect.

One of the world’s most widely used drugs, statins have been hailed by the medical community for their ability to prevent heart disease.

Still, the researchers, who have published their findings in the journal Diabetes, were confused as to why diabetes was linked to statin use.

“Recently, an increased risk of diabetes has been added to the warning label for statin use,” says lead author Jonathan Schertzer, assistant professor of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences, and Canadian Diabetes Association Scholar.

“This was perplexing to us,” he continues, “because if you are improving your metabolic profile with statins you should actually be decreasing the incidence of diabetes with these drugs, yet, the opposite happened.”

According to the team, around 13 million people could be prescribed a statin drug at some point in their lives.

In January of this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a Consumer Update outlining some of the risks associated with taking statins, which included an increased risk of raised blood sugar levels and the development of type 2 diabetes.

At that time, Dr. Amy G. Egan, deputy director for safety in the FDA’s Division of Metabolism and Endocrinology Products, said:

“Clearly we think that the heart benefits of statins outweighs this small increased risk. But what this means for patients taking statins and the health care professionals prescribing them is that blood-sugar levels may need to be assessed after instituting statin therapy.”

But until Prof. Schertzer and his team conducted their latest research, the pathway linking statins to diabetes was unknown.