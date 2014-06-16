A team from Virginia Tech has been carrying out a series of studies investigating the carcinogenic (cancer-causing) properties of nicotine. In their latest paper, they report that, in addition to previously acknowledged qualities such as its addictiveness, nicotine is a carcinogenic substance.

MedLine Plus lists the following as effects that nicotine has on the body:

Decreases appetite

Boosts mood

Increases intestinal activity

Creates more saliva and phlegm

Increases heart rate

Increases blood pressure

May cause sweating, nausea and diarrhea

Stimulates memory and alertness.

Nicotine is just one of over 4,000 chemicals that can be found in tobacco, and 19 of these other chemicals in tobacco are known to be carcinogenic. Due to the addictive nature of both nicotine and tobacco, it is very difficult to quit using tobacco products once it has become a regular habit.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) report that about half of all Americans who maintain a smoking habit will die as a result of it. Around 480,000 people in the US die every year due to illnesses related to tobacco use – more than alcohol, car accidents, suicide, AIDS, homicide and illegal drugs combined.

Nicotine replacement therapy is a popular method of trying to give up smoking. It involves using products such as skin patches, gum, lozenges and e-cigarettes, which all contain small amounts of nicotine without any of the toxins that are present in cigarette smoke. These products aim to ease the user away from smoking by relieving cravings and making their withdrawal symptoms less severe.