Medical News Today recently reported on a study from the University of California-San Diego School of Medicine, which suggests a link between vitamin D deficiency and premature death. Now, new research published in the BMJ links vitamin D deficiency to increased risk of death from all causes – including cardiovascular disease and cancer – and it may even play a part in cancer prognosis.

Vitamin D is essential to our bodies. It helps regulate the absorption of calcium and phosphorus in our bones, strengthens the immune system and helps cell communication.

The main source of vitamin D is from the sun, and some foods – such as fatty fish (tuna, mackerel), cheese and fortified cereals – contain the vitamin. Vitamin D supplements can also boost levels in the body.

Vitamin D deficiency can be caused by low exposure to sunlight, low consumption of dietary vitamin D over a period of time, problems with kidney or digestive tract function and obesity.

Low levels of the vitamin have been associated with numerous health problems, such as increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease (CVD), higher risk of cognitive impairment in later life, increased risk of asthma among children and cancer.

But the researchers of this latest study say that so far, it has been unclear how vitamin D production in the body influences death.