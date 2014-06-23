Brown fat is a beneficial type of fat that burns energy and glucose to make heat, and animal studies have shown that it protects against diabetes and obesity. Now, new research suggests long-term exposure to cold environments can stimulate growth of this “good” fat in humans, potentially benefitting glucose and energy metabolism.

Results of the study were presented at the joint meeting of the International Society of Endocrinology and the Endocrine Society in Chicago, IL, over the weekend. They are also published in the journal Diabetes.

Dr. Paul Lee, former research fellow at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), led the study.

In previous research, he and his colleagues have shown that people with abundant brown fat stores tend to be lean and have low blood sugar levels, and they even showed that ordinary white fat cells can transform into the beneficial brown fat cells.

However, until now, how brown fat is regulated in humans and its relationship with metabolism has been unclear.

To further investigate, Dr. Lee and his team analyzed the impact of controlled temperature acclimatization on brown fat – also known as brown adipose tissue (BAT) – and energy balance.

Their research, called the Impact of Chronic Cold Exposure in Humans (ICEMAN) study, involved following five 19-23-year-old men for a period of 4 months.