Medical News Today recently reported on research investigating the relationship between depression and diabetes, presented at the joint meeting of the International Society of Endocrinology and the Endocrine Society: ICE/ENDO 2014 in Chicago, IL. Now, from the same conference, we bring news of a “smart pill” called Gelesis100, which is reported to be a safe and effective weight loss aid.

Gelesis100 is not a new treatment, though. Previously it was known as Attiva, and first began to pique the media’s interest back in 2010, when it passed a clinical trial of 95 people.

Reportedly in development for 15 years, Attiva represented a new way of thinking about weight loss treatment.

The capsule contains a “hydrogel,” comprised of two food ingredients that have a unique interaction when cross-linked.

Although the hydrogel is only about the size of a sugar grain, when consumed with water, the grain expands into gel-form in the stomach, stretching the stomach walls. The stomach’s nerve fibers are then stimulated, telling the brain that the stomach is full and unable to receive any more food.

Attiva was found to be safe and well-tolerated, with relatively minor side effects. About 7% of participants reported nausea, 4% reported constipation or stomach ache and one person reported having diarrhea.

The next step for manufacturer Gelesis was to demonstrate to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the smart pill can help people lose weight over a year-long period, in accordance with the guidelines for obesity drugs. But little further has been heard of Attiva, until now.