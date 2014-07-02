A new study published in PLOS Medicine finds that women who undergo a cesarean section with their first child may have a small, but significant increased risk of a subsequent stillbirth or ectopic pregnancy. The research team, including Prof. Louise Kenny of University College Cork in Ireland, says their findings may have important implications for expectant mothers and health care professionals worldwide. The rates of cesarean section (c-section) have increased significantly over the years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cesarean delivery rates soared by 60% between 1996 and 2009, from 20.7% of total births to 32.9%. The procedure – which involves the delivery of a baby through a surgical incision in the mother’s abdomen and uterus – has been associated with an array of subsequent health problems for the infant. Last year, Medical News Today reported on a study suggesting that babies born via c-section are five times more likely to develop allergies, while a more recent study found that the procedure may put the infant at higher risk of obesity as an adult. But this latest research, funded by the National Perinatal Epidemiology Centre in Ireland, finds that having a c-section may also have an impact on subsequent pregnancies.

Danish national registry data used to estimate pregnancy outcome risks To reach their findings, the team analyzed Danish national registry data involving 832,996 women who had their first live birth between 1982 and 2010. Share on Pinterest Women who had a c-section for their first live birth had a 14% increased rate of stillbirth in their next pregnancy and a 9% increased risk of ectopic pregnancy, compared with women who had a vaginal delivery. The women were divided into groups dependent on whether they had a c-section or vaginal delivery for their first live birth. All women were monitored until they had experienced either a second live birth, miscarriage, stillbirth or ectopic pregnancy. Using statistical modeling, the team estimated the rate of pregnancy complications that occurred following a prior c-section and compared this with the rate of pregnancy complications that occurred following a prior vaginal delivery. They found that the women who had a c-section for their first live birth had a 14% increased rate of stillbirth (an absolute risk increase of 0.03%) in their next pregnancy and a 9% increased risk of ectopic pregnancy (an absolute increased risk of 0.1%), compared with women who had a vaginal delivery in their first live birth. The team says they found no increased rate of miscarriage in a second pregnancy among women who underwent a prior c-section.