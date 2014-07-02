Half of all adults in the US have at least one chronic condition, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in The Lancet.

The paper – part of a new series in the journal, ‘The health of Americans’ – says the proportion of adult Americans who have two or more of these conditions is more than a quarter.

The researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the bulk of this morbidity could be prevented through the reduction of risk factors that fall within individuals’ control:

Tobacco use

Poor diet

Physical inactivity

Excessive alcohol consumption

Poorly treated high blood pressure

High cholesterol.

Both poor diet and physical inactivity are strongly associated with obesity. The researchers say:

“Compared with comparable high-income countries, the US is less healthy in areas such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and chronic lung diseases.”

The authors from the CDC add that “chronic diseases are the main causes of poor health, disability, and death, and account for most of health care expenditures” in the US.

The list of risk factors above that are largely responsible for this weight of chronic disease in the country is a “short one” that can be “effectively addressed for individuals and populations.”

For example, to achieve effective control of high blood pressure, the authors recommend team-based approaches that include physicians, pharmacists, nurses and allied health professionals.

It also recommends support for patients’ own efforts to manage conditions by “providing self-management education and methods in structured lifestyle programs” that are linked to “supportive community environments.”

The US is not alone with the problem of chronic disease, however – the paper points out that “with non-communicable conditions accounting for nearly two-thirds of deaths worldwide, the emergence of chronic diseases as the predominant challenge to global health is undisputed.”