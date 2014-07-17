After patients experience a concussion, a portion of them suffer long-term symptoms. Though the DSM-IV classes this condition as post-concussion syndrome, some researchers say this classification is controversial because these symptoms are subjective and common to other conditions. Now, a new study suggests these symptoms may be a result of post-traumatic stress disorder instead.

Researchers from the study, led by Emmanuel Lagarde, PhD, of the University of Bordeaux in France, publish their findings in JAMA Psychiatry.

They note that each year, mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) – also known as concussion – accounts for over 90% of all TBIs, affecting more than 600 in 100,000 adults.

The new study suggests symptoms lasting 3 months after a concussion may be PTSD.

But despite its prevalence, medical professionals know little about the course and prognosis of the condition. And this can cause problems for clinicians who are prompted by insurance companies to conclude whether the long-term symptoms are a cause of the injury.

Post-concussion syndrome (PCS) has three areas under which symptoms fall: cognitive, somatic and emotional.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people recover quickly and fully from a concussion. For others, however, prolonged symptoms can include: difficulty thinking clearly or concentrating, headache, blurry vision, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, sensitivity to noise or light, irritability, sadness and sleep difficulties.

However, the researchers explain that understanding symptoms after MTBI should include the consideration that injuries are frequently incurred during distressing events, which can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).