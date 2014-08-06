“To what extent do you agree with this statement: ‘I am a narcissist.'” Scientists believe that this question could be all researchers need to make a quick and easy diagnosis of narcissism.

Publishing their study in the journal PLOS ONE, the authors claim that understanding narcissism has implications for society that extend beyond any impact on the lives of individual narcissists.

Share on Pinterest “Narcissism is bad for society because people who are only thinking of themselves and their own interests are less helpful to others,” say the researchers.

“For example, narcissistic people have low empathy, and empathy is one key motivator of philanthropic behavior, such as donating money or time to organizations,” says Sara Konrath of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

“Overall, narcissism is problematic for both individuals and society. Those who think they are already great don’t try to improve themselves,” says Brad Bushman, co-author of the study and a professor of communication and psychology at Ohio State University.

He adds:

“And narcissism is bad for society because people who are only thinking of themselves and their own interests are less helpful to others.”

The team put more than 2,200 participants of all ages through a series of 11 experiments. Analyzing their data, they found that they could reliably identify narcissists simply using the question: “To what extent do you agree with this statement: ‘I am a narcissist.’ (Note: The word ‘narcissist’ means egotistical, self-focused and vain.)”

Participants responded by rating themselves on a scale of 1 (“not very true of me”) to 7 (“very true of me”). You can take the test online at Indiana University’s website.

The researchers found that the self-reported answers to this question aligned “very closely” with several validated measures of narcissism, including the most widely used test for narcissism, the Narcissistic Personality Inventory (NPI), which involves 40 questions.