First-time parents can often feel overwhelmed by the arrival of their new bundle of joy, flabbergasted by the mountains of dirty diapers and extra washing, and dazed by the pure lack of sleep. As if that was not enough to turn their comparatively previous straightforward lives upside-down, the anxiety of checking up on the every move of their newborn can be enough to send them into a spiral of insanity. But help is at hand with a new wearable baby monitor from a company aptly entitled “Sproutling.” Share on Pinterest 21st century parents can now be one step ahead of the game with the new wearable baby monitor from “Sproutling.” Wearable devices that track and monitor personal health have exploded onto the market in recent years, ranging from devices that measure heart rate and blood pressure to those that track steps and calories. Medical News Today recently reported on a wearable device that uses breathing patterns to track state of mind. The device monitors the wearer’s breath so that it can notify them when they are becoming stressed or unfocused. The makers claim that this insight helps the wearer to be more productive. They also say that the device helps to lower stress and inspires the wearer to move more throughout their day. The familiar baby monitors that look like oversized “walkie-talkies” have evolved since the first design in the late 1930s. They now include video imaging to provide a visual real-time image of the child, and even infrared LEDs to allow the parent to see the baby in a dark room. They can also utilize features such as night-lights and built-in lullabies. However, the new device from Sproutling goes one step further than all previous monitors by combining a wearable band, smart charger and mobile app to “monitor, learn and predict your baby’s sleep habits and optimal sleep conditions” – taking some of the guesswork out of parenting. Around 130 million babies are born each year worldwide, with almost 4 million of those births in the US alone. Sproutling wants to be the first smart baby monitor to be personalized to each baby and collect unique “well-being” insights to predict a baby’s sleep pattern, room conditions and even their mood.

Monitor gathers 16 measurements each second Comprised of three connected devices, the Sproutling Baby Monitor gathers 16 different measurements every second and is designed to help parents know how their baby is doing when there is no movement or noise, or at times when a parent cannot pay full attention to a monitor. The wearable band The soft, breathable, hypoallergenic and washable band sits around the baby’s ankle and is equipped with a smart sensor that senses heart rate, skin temperature, motion and sleep position. The sensor is cleverly shaped to avoid choking hazard as well as being encapsulated in medical-grade silicone, fully sealed. Three sizes of band are included as the baby develops and grows. Share on Pinterest Sproutling is comprised of three connected devices, a wearable band, charger and mobile app. The charger A separate smart charger placed in the baby’s room wirelessly charges the band, making it even more hassle-free for parents; simply drop the band in the charging bowl and it powers up. The sophisticated charger is equipped to monitor the baby’s environment, such as temperature of the room, humidity, sounds and light to optimize the baby’s sleep conditions for better sleep. The mobile app A mobile app communicates the insights gathered by the band and charger, and sends real-time notifications to parents indicating if the baby is sound asleep or awake, if the baby has rolled over, or is experiencing significant changes in heart rate or skin temperature. Ultimately, all these gained insights can give parents an idea of when their baby is likely to wake up, allowing them to make informed decisions about how to spend their time. It informs parents if the baby’s room is too noisy or too hot, provides recommendations on the best time to put baby to sleep and when baby wakes up, parents will be notified if baby is calm, fussy or angry before they even walk into the room. “This information is aimed at making parenting a little easier,” note Sproutling.