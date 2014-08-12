Though it has been previously established that testosterone – a steroid hormone present in both men and women – influences aggression in men, a new study published in Biological Psychiatry suggests there is a neural circuit in the brain through which testosterone imposes these effects.

Share on Pinterest Normal levels of testosterone in men increase activity in brain areas involved in threat processing and aggressive behavior, according to the latest study.

Testosterone levels in men have been linked to risks for cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s and even rheumatoid arthritis.

And Medical News Today recently reported on a study focusing on ancient skulls that suggested early humans’ breakthrough in tool-making 50,000 years ago coincided with a lowering of testosterone levels in our species.

The researchers from this latest study, led by Justin Carré of Nipissing University in Canada, say previous studies found that administering a single dose of testosterone in subjects influenced brain circuit function, though these studies were – surprisingly – carried out in women.

To investigate testosterone’s effects on the brain’s threat response in men, the team recruited 16 healthy young male volunteers. Focusing on brain structures involved in threat processing and aggressive behavior, such as the amygdala, hypothalamus and periaqueductal gray, the researchers had the men complete 2 test days during which they received either a placebo or testosterone.

“Understanding testosterone’s effects on the brain activity patterns associated with threat and aggression may help us better understand the ‘fight or flight’ response in males that may be relevant to aggression and anxiety,” says Dr. John Krystal, editor of Biological Psychiatry.