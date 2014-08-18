High-intensity interval training can help clinically stable heart transplant recipients achieve increased exercise capacity, maintain control of blood pressure and gain improved resting heart rate when compared with moderate exercise, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Transplantation.

A heart transplant is an operation to replace a damaged or failing heart with a healthy human heart from a donor who has recently died. A heart transplant may be needed when a person’s heart can no longer work effectively, potentially putting their life at risk.

A heart transplant is usually recommended if a person:

Has severe heart failure – when the heart is having trouble pumping enough blood around the body

Is expected to die within in a year without a transplant

Has not responded to conventional treatments for heart failure.

There are over 2,000 heart transplants that take place in the US annually, most occurring between the ages of 50-64 years, with around 70% of cases male.

High-intensity exercise has been deemed safe in heart transplant patients, with the effect on exercise capacity and blood pressure control superior to moderate-intensity training.

Survival rates in solid organ transplant – for example heart, liver and kidney – have improved significantly, with around 88% of patients surviving the first year after transplant surgery and 75% surviving for 5 years. The 10-year survival rate is around 56%.

After surgery, most heart transplant patients can return to their normal levels of activity. However, less than 30% return to work for many different reasons.

With these improved survival rates, there has been an increased focus on long-term outcomes following transplant including physical function, health-related quality-of-life and cardiovascular mortality.

Exercise has the potential to affect these outcomes; however, research on the optimal timing, type, dose of exercise, mode of delivery and relevant outcomes is limited.

These observations were reported in the summary of a 2-day meeting held in April 2013 in Toronto, Canada, in which a multi-disciplinary group of clinicians, researchers, administrators and patient representatives engaged in knowledge exchange and discussion of key issues in exercise in solid organ transplant.

The new study, a randomized crossover trial led by Christian Dall, PhD fellow, MSc, of the Bispebjerg Hospital at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, aimed to investigate whether high-intensity interval training would lend similar benefits to heart transplant recipients as it had with heart disease patients previously.

The heart disease patients trained for a few minutes close to maximum heart rate, and results indicated the high-intensity exercise was more efficient than the currently recommended continued moderate exercise for improving exercise capacity.