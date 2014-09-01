The word “addiction” is commonly associated with alcohol and drugs. But a new study by researchers from Baylor University in Waco, TX, suggests a new form of dependence is becoming an increasing concern – cell phone addiction. The study of high school students found that 60% say they may be addicted to their cell phones, and some say they become agitated if it is not nearby.

Furthermore, the research team – led by James Roberts, PhD, of the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University – found that college students spend an average of 9 hours a day using their cell phone. Female college students spend 10 hours a day using the device, while male college students use their cell phone for almost 8 hours a day.

“That’s astounding,” says Roberts. “As cell phone functions increase, addictions to this seemingly indispensable piece of technology become an increasingly realistic possibility.”

The findings were recently published in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions.

Among college students in particular, there is some concern that such excessive and obsessive use of cell phones may interfere with academic performance.

“Cell phones may wind up being an escape mechanism from their classrooms. For some, cell phones in class may provide a way to cheat,” says Roberts, adding that excessive use of cell phones in the classroom may also lead to conflict with professors, while outside the classroom it may cause conflict with employers and even family members.

The purpose of this particular study was to pinpoint the cell phone activities that are most closely linked to cell phone dependence.

“Given the ever-increasing array of activities that can be performed via a cell phone, it is critical that we understand which such activities are more likely to be associated with cell phone addiction,” say the researchers.