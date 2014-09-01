For treating patients with chronic heart failure, ACE inhibitors are usually the first port of call. But a new study claims an experimental drug called LCZ696 performs around 20% better than ACE inhibitors when it comes to reducing rates of hospitalizations and deaths due to chronic heart failure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 5.1 million people in the US have heart failure, and approximately half of these individuals will die within 5 years of diagnosis.

ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitors are currently a keystone treatment for chronic heart failure. These drugs stop an enzyme from producing angiotensin II – a substance that narrows the blood vessels and releases hormones that can increase blood pressure.

The new drug, developed by pharmaceutical company Novartis, consists of valsartan – an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) – and sacubitril, a substance that inhibits an enzyme called neprilysin, which in turn increases levels of peptides important for regulation of the cardiovascular system.

Co-principal investigator Dr. Milton Packer, of the Southwestern Medical Center at the University of Texas, says results from the team’s study – called PARADIGM-HF – fill him with confidence that the drug will eventually replace ACE inhibitors for the treatment of heart failure.

“The purpose of using a drug like this isn’t to make people feel better,” says Dr. Packer. “The major benefit is that the natural course of the disease is changed. I don’t think it changes the natural history of heart failure – I know it does.”

Results of the study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, were recently presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2014.