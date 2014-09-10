Several research studies have pinpointed lifestyle changes individuals can make to prevent memory loss, such as keeping stress and blood sugars low, and not smoking. But a new study pinpoints a potential risk factor for memory loss that we can do nothing about: our blood type.

The new study suggests people with blood type AB are 82% more likely to develop thinking and memory problems that can lead to dementia.

The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health and the US Department of Health and Human Services, among other organizations, and is published in the journal Neurology.

The type of blood we have depends on whether or not there are certain proteins – called antigens – in our red blood cells, and this blood type is passed down from our parents.

There are four main blood types: type A, type B, type AB and type O. Additionally, if a substance called Rh factor appears on the surface of the red blood cells, a person is considered to be Rh+ (positive).

Type O+ is the most common blood type, while AB- is the least common. But not all ethnic groups have the same proportion of blood types. For example, Hispanics have a high number of O blood types, while Asians have a high number of B blood types.

According to the authors of this latest study, led by Dr. Mary Cushman of the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, the blood type AB is only found in about 4% of the US population, yet people with this blood type were 82% more likely than other types to develop the thinking and memory problems that can lead to dementia.

They note that previous studies have shown that people with blood type O have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, which are factors that can increase risks for memory loss and dementia.

And Medical News Today recently reported on a study that suggested men with blood type O have lower recurrence of prostate cancer.