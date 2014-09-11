Middle ear infection (acute otitis media) is very common in young children. Now, a new study from the US suggests one of the triggers can be a viral infection in the nose.

Share on Pinterest The researcher say a viral infection in the nose can trigger bacteria to migrate from there to the ear, causing a middle ear infection.

The researchers, from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, report their findings in the journal Infection and Immunity.

Lead author W. Edward Swords, professor of microbiology and immunology at Wake Forest Baptist, says we all have bacteria in our noses and most of the time they cause no problems:

“However, under certain conditions those bacteria can migrate to the middle ear and cause an ear infection, and now we have a better understanding of how and why that happens.”

In their animal study, he and his colleagues showed that when the nose is infected with both a flu virus and a bacterium that commonly causes ear infections in children, it leads to inflammation of nasal tissue that in turn increases the number of bacteria and the likelihood they will travel down the Eustachian tube to the middle ear.

The bacterium they investigated is Streptococcus pneumoniae, which is known to live in children’s noses in two phases: one where it does no harm, and the other where it becomes invasive. In its invasive phase, the bacterium is also often found in the infected ears of children.