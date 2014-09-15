Most of us have heard the phrase, “Happy wife, happy life.” But is this more than just a convenient rhyme? A new study from Rutgers University in New Jersey says yes, as it found that the happier the wife is in a long-term marriage, the happier the husband, regardless of how he personally feels about the marriage.

"I think it comes down to the fact that when a wife is satisfied with the marriage, she tends to do a lot more for her husband, which has a positive effect on his life," says Prof. Deborah Carr.

Previous studies have suggested health benefits to a happy marriage; one in particular suggested a happy marriage or partnership could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Meanwhile, another study suggested that marital happiness hinges on wives keeping calm following heated spousal arguments.

In this latest study, published in the Journal of Marriage and Family, Prof. Deborah Carr, from Rutgers, and Prof. Vicki Freedman, from the University of Michigan, worked together to analyze data from the 2009 Disability and Use of Time daily diary supplement to the Panel Study of Income Dynamics to assess marital quality and happiness in older adults.

She adds that because men are typically less vocal about their relationships, “their level of marital unhappiness might not be translated to their wives.”

The researchers say their study is different from previous ones because it focuses on the personal feelings of both husbands and wives to assess how their personal feelings on their marriage influence their psychological well-being.