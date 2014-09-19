In May last year, actress Angelina Jolie announced she underwent a double mastectomy to reduce the risk of breast cancer after testing positive for a BRCA1 gene mutation. According to a new study, this announcement triggered a significant rise in the number women with a family history of breast cancer being tested for the mutation, and this increase persisted for the next 5 months.

Researchers say Angelina Jolie's announcement of a double mastectomy after testing positive for a BRCA1 gene mutation led to a 2.5-fold increase in genetic testing referrals among high-risk women.

The research team, led by Gareth Evans of Genesis Breast Cancer Prevention and St. Mary’s Hospital in the UK, says their findings show that when it comes to health news, a story involving a high-profile celebrity can have a positive and long-lasting effect on health care among the general public.

Both BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations can be inherited from a parent, and they significantly increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, among others.

Approximately 12% of women in the general population will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives, but around 55-65% of women with a BRCA1 gene mutation and 45% with a BRCA2 gene mutation will develop the disease.

Jolie broke the news of her BRCA1 gene mutation and her decision to have a double mastectomy through a self-penned article in The New York Times on May 14th, 2013.

“I choose not to keep my story private because there are many women who do not know that they might be living under the shadow of cancer,” she wrote. “It is my hope that they, too, will be able to get gene tested, and that if they have a high risk they, too, will know that they have strong options.”

For their study, recently published in the journal Breast Cancer Research, Evans and his team wanted to see how Jolie’s announcement influenced the rate of genetic testing referrals for breast cancer among the general population.