Metformin is a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes by controlling the amount of sugar in the blood. Now, a new study suggests patients with under-active thyroids who take metformin have an increased risk of low levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone.

Having an under-active thyroid – also known as hypothyroidism – means that the thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormone to meet the body’s needs. The thyroid hormone regulates the metabolism, affecting almost every organ in the body.

Low levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), which is excreted by the pituitary gland, can cause serious damage, including cardiovascular conditions and fractures.

Metformin is used either alone or in combination with other medications, such as insulin, to treat type 2 diabetes by decreasing the amount of sugar absorbed from food and the amount made by the liver.

Long-term diabetes and high blood sugar can develop into serious or life-threatening complications, such as heart disease, stroke, kidney problems, nerve damage and eye problems.

However, previous research has suggested that metformin could lower TSH levels, potentially exposing patients to harmful effects of subclinical hyperthyroidism.

As such, the researchers of this latest study, led by Dr. Laurent Axoulay of McGill University in Montréal, Canada, examined data on 74,300 patients who received metformin and sulfonylurea – another common drug for diabetes – over a 25-year period.

They publish their results in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ).