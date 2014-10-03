After coming home from a stressful day at work, cracking open a fresh, cold beer to relax can be tempting. But a new study published in BMJ Open suggests that even a moderate weekly alcohol intake of five units is linked to lower sperm quality in men who are otherwise healthy.

Share on Pinterest Men who drink as little as five units of alcohol per week, which is a moderate amount, have reduced sperm quality, according to the latest study.

According to the research team, including Prof. Tina Kold Jensen of the University of Southern Denmark, previous studies conducted in animals have suggested that alcohol could have a direct impact on sperm quality.

“This is, to our knowledge, the first study among healthy young men with detailed information on alcohol intake,” say the researchers, “and given the fact that young men in the Western world [drink a lot], this is of public health concern, and could be a contributing factor to the low sperm count reported among [them].”

To conduct their study, they assessed 1,221 Danish men aged 18-28, who underwent a medical exam for military service between 2008-2012.

The assessment included questions about how much alcohol the men drank in the week before their exam, whether this was typical, how often they binge drank (defined as more than five units in one sitting), and whether they had been drunk in the preceding month.

Additionally, the men provided a semen sample and a blood sample, which assessed their reproductive hormone levels.

The researchers found that 64% of the participants had engaged in binge drinking during the preceding month, and around 60% said they had been drunk more than twice during that period. The average number of units the men drank during the preceding week was 11.