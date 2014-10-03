“I never heard anyone even speculate about doing this,” Dr. Lawrence told Medical News Today, “but it was natural for me because I have interests/background in clinical human genetics and counseling as well as basic epigenetics.”

While most research into Down syndrome has focused on understanding the the mechanisms behind its symptoms, Jeanne Lawrence, PhD, from University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS), and her team have directly addressed the issue of the third chromosome , known as trisomy 21.

People with Down syndrome are born with three – rather than two – copies of chromosome 21. This extra chromosome causes cognitive disability, early-onset Alzheimer’s disease , increased risk of leukemia , heart defects and abnormal function in the immune and endocrine systems.

Yesterday, as part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, we looked at some of the controversial issues and popular perceptions surrounding pregnancy and Down syndrome. Now, in a follow-up feature, we speak to scientists and organizations who are working on groundbreaking research to improve outcomes for people with Down syndrome.

The UMMS team has reported initial success in silencing the additional chromosome in pluripotent stem cells donated by a patient with Down syndrome. They achieved this by inserting an RNA gene into the additional copy of chromosome 21.

This gene, called XIST, plays a role in turning off one of the two X chromosomes in female mammals, and the UMMS researchers found that it was effective at repressing the genes across the extra chromosome in their laboratory stem cells.

Fast facts about Down syndrome About half of children with Down syndrome are born with heart problems

A woman’s risk of having a child with Down syndrome is significantly higher at age 35 and older

Most children with Down syndrome never reach their average adult height, as physical development is slower. Learn more about Down syndrome

Now, Dr. Lawrence told MNT, the team is “working on inserting XIST into a trisomic chromosome of two different mouse models, into embryonic stem cells.”

“These are technically challenging experiments,” she admitted, “and we have encountered some issues with the embryonic stem cells available.” Nevertheless, the team remains hopeful that their XIST therapy can correct Down syndrome-related pathologies in a mouse model, “but it will be some time before we have the full test of that in hand.”

“When we first set out to test the feasibility of this in human Down syndrome patient-derived cells, there was a large risk that the effort would take a long time and not be successful,” she added. “So one would have to be quite motivated to try this.”

If Dr. Lawrence’s XIST therapy is proved to be effective, she says that while it would provide “probably not a full cure,” the treatment may improve certain aspects of the condition in Down syndrome patients, “but all need to be further developed and tested.”

Dr. Lawrence is particularly interested in the associations between Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s and leukemia. “Down syndrome is important in itself,” she said, “but it will be increasingly important as a form of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, and study of this in Down syndrome will help the broader population, which has a substantial chance to develop Alzheimer’s disease with age.”

“From my perspective, Dr. Lawrence’s and colleagues’ research is a very elegant study and a spectacular accomplishment,” Dr. Michael M. Harpold, chief scientific officer of the LuMind Foundation, told MNT, adding:

“This research will have a number of important potential research applications to better understand aspects of Down syndrome and will provide very useful new laboratory research tools and cells for molecular and cellular research, including laboratory research relevant to cognition and other areas in Down syndrome. This represents the primary research utility of this research. Any potential human therapeutic approaches and applications based on this research, if any, will be many years away; many significant technical hurdles remain.”

Though not involved in the UMMS study, the LuMind Foundation fund research into a wide spectrum of Down syndrome-related research – from sleep and cognition to restoring neuronal pathways.