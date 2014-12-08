Patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma whose cancer had failed to respond to other treatments showed improvement in studies that tested the effect of two PD-1 inhibitors – immunotherapy drugs that help the immune system recognize and attack cancer.

The immunotherapy drugs tested in the trials helped the Hodgkin lymphoma patients' immune system T-cells attack their blood cancer.

The results of the two phase 1 trials are being presented at the 56th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology in San Francisco, CA.

The trial investigators – including members from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) in New York, NY – also report one of the trials in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Lymphoma is a disease where white blood cells or lymphocytes become cancerous and grow uncontrollably. There are two main types of lymphoma – Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the latter being far more common.

The American Cancer Society estimates for the US suggest there will be nearly 9,200 new cases of Hodgkin lymphoma and about 1,180 deaths in 2014.

Classical Hodgkin lymphoma is the most common form of Hodgkin lymphoma.

The two studies tested the effects of two PD-1 inhibitors – pembrolizumab and nivolumab – in patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma. PD-1 inhibitors are an example of immunotherapy – drugs that help the patient’s immune system fight disease.