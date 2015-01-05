A study published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology finds that cirrhosis of the liver is more common in the US than previously thought.

Cirrhosis is where – through continuous, long-term damage – the liver becomes so scarred it cannot function properly. The disease can lead to liver failure and cancer.

In the US, liver cirrhosis is the twelfth leading cause of death overall and the fifth leading cause of death for people aged between 45 and 54.

Symptoms include jaundice, fatigue, bleeding, bruising easily, swelling, confusion and nausea. Many people do not have symptoms of liver cirrhosis; in the early stages, it is often first detected through a routine blood test or check up.

Led by the Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, the study uses data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) for the first time to estimate the prevalence of liver cirrhosis in the general US population. NHANES is an annual US population representative survey carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The researchers found that cirrhosis of the liver affects over 633,000 adults in the US population and not 400,000 as previously thought. And they suggest 69% of Americans with liver cirrhosis do not realize they have the disease.