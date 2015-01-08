Scientists have come across a potential game-changer in the fight against drug-resistant superbugs – a new class of antibiotic that is resistant to resistance. Not only does the new compound – which comes from soil bacteria – kill deadly superbugs like MRSA, but also – because of the way it destroys their cell wall – the pathogens will find it very difficult to mutate into resistant strains. Share on Pinterest Scientists have discovered a new compound in soil bacteria that kills MRSA and also appears to prevent it from evolving into other drug-resistant forms. Kim Lewis, a microbiologist and professor at Northeastern University in Boston, MA, and colleagues report their discovery in the journal Nature. Many of the antibiotics in use today were discovered decades ago, and since then, microbes have evolved into resistant strains that do not succumb to them. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, there were about 450,000 new cases of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) worldwide. And extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) has been identified in 92 countries. Bacteria that cause common infections such as urinary tract infections, pneumonia, bloodstream infections, are also becoming increasingly resistant and hard to treat. For instance, a high percentage of hospital-acquired infections are caused by a highly resistant form of Staph – methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus or MRSA. This alarming scenario – coupled with the fact there are hardly any new antibiotics in the pipeline – led the WHO recently to warn we are approaching a “post-antibiotic era” where people could die from ordinary infections and minor injuries.

Most antibiotics in use come from soil microbes Most of the antibiotics used in human and animal medicine today come from soil microbes – for millions of years they have been producing toxic compounds to fight off other enemy microbes. For example penicillin, the first successful antibiotic, comes from the soil fungus Penicillium. But there is a major problem with researching soil microbes – they are very difficult to culture in the lab. This means that as many as 99% of the microbes on our planet remain under-researched as sources of new antibiotics because they refuse to grow in lab cultures. That is until now. Prof. Lewis and colleagues developed a way to culture bacteria in their natural environment. This uses a device that they call a “diffusion chamber” where the soil microbes they want to grow are separated into individual chambers sandwiched between two semi-permeable membranes. They then bury the device back in the soil. Thus, through the semi-permeable membranes, the bacteria become exposed to the highly complex mix of other microbes and compounds of the soil, and grow readily as if they were in the soil. This way, the researchers produced bacterial colonies large enough to research back in the lab.