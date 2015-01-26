The shortening of human telomeres – caps that protect our chromosomes from deterioration – has been associated with aging and disease. Now, researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine, CA, say they have found a way to lengthen these telomeres, potentially opening the door to new treatments for many age-related and genetic conditions.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say they have found a way to lengthen human telomeres – the protective caps at the end of chromosomes.

The research team, led by John Ramunas, PhD, and Eduard Yakubov, PhD, publish their findings in The FASEB Journal.

Chromosomes are thread-like structures situated at the end of DNA strands that contain all our genetic information. Telomeres protect our chromosomes from becoming damaged during cell division.

However, telomeres become shorter with each cell division and can reach a point where they are no longer able protect the chromosomes, leaving them open to deterioration. This leads to aging and disease development.

Studying human cells in the laboratory is important for finding new ways to treat such diseases, but the team says the shortening of telomeres makes this challenging; it only allows researchers to monitor cells over a few divisions before they die.

But now, Ramunas, Yakubov and their team say they have found a way to extend the length of telomeres, which could increase the number of human cells available for studying.