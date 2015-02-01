For some surgical procedures – such as the removal of varicose veins – the patient remains awake. Though safe, the patient can experience some pain and anxiety. But in a new study, researchers from the University of Surrey in the UK say simple methods of distraction could help ease such experiences.

Share on Pinterest Researchers found that simple distraction methods – such as engaging in a conversation with a nurse – reduced patients’ anxiety and pain during conscious surgery.

To reach their findings, published in the European Journal of Pain, Prof. Jane Ogden and colleagues enrolled 398 patients who were due to undergo varicose vein surgery.

For this type of surgery, patients typically remain awake, receiving only a local anesthetic.

The researchers note that previously, patients have reported unfamiliar feelings, sounds and smells during the procedure. Some have also reported feeling a burning sensation, while others have said listening to conversations about the procedure between the surgeon and nurse makes them feel uneasy. Patients have also reported feeling anxious during the surgery.

The team randomly assigned the patients to receive one of four distraction techniques. One group listened to music during the surgical procedure, while another group chose a DVD to watch.

A third group had a nurse present throughout the procedure, who was instructed to engage the patients in conversation, while a fourth group was handed two palm-sized stress balls, which they were asked to squeeze whenever they felt anxious or anticipated pain.

Another group of patients underwent the varicose vein surgery as normal, without any distraction methods applied.

Once the surgery was over, all participants were asked to complete a questionnaire, from which the researchers gathered information on the levels of pain and anxiety they had experienced throughout the procedure.