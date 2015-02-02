More than 29 million people in the US have diabetes, and it is the seventh-leading cause of death in the country. But could a cure be on the horizon? According to researchers from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, it could – in the form of a probiotic pill.

Share on Pinterest Using engineered human gut bacteria, researchers were able to reprogram the cells of diabetic rats to produce insulin. Pictured is a reprogrammed rat cell; the green coloring shows insulin.

Image credit: Diabetes journal/Cornell University

In a proof-of-principle study published in the journal Diabetes, senior author John March and colleagues from Cornell reveal how they were able to reduce blood glucose levels in diabetic rats using a common bacteria found in the human gut.

Diabetes is a condition in which the pancreas is either unable to produce enough of the hormone insulin, the body’s cells do not effectively respond to the hormone, or both.

As a result, blood glucose levels rise higher than normal – known as hyperglycemia. This can cause a number of complications, including stroke, heart disease and nerve damage.

Diabetes prevalence has risen in the US in recent years, increasing from 25.8 million people affected in 2010 to 29.1 million in 2012.

But with the findings of their study, March and colleagues say they may be one step closer to a cure for the condition.

The researchers engineered a common strain of “friendly” human gut bacteria called Lactobacillus to secrete Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) – a hormone that releases insulin in response to food.

Lactobacillus is a probiotic often used to prevent and treat diarrhea, as well as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease and some skin disorders.