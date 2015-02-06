In order to protect us from disease, our immune cells use proteins to punch their way into harmful cells and destroy them. Now, a new study has captured how a carnivorous mushroom engages in a similar process, allowing it to kill parasites. Researchers say visualizing this process brings us closer to understanding how it works in humans, potentially opening the door to new treatments for autoimmune diseases and other conditions.

By visualizing a parasite-killing technique of a protein found in oyster mushrooms, researchers say they may have learnt about the workings of a similar protein in humans.

The research team – co-led by Dr. Michelle Dunstone of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and Prof. Helen Saibil of Birbeck College in the UK – publishes their findings in the journal PLOS Biology.

According to the background of the study, animals, plants, fungi and bacteria all use proteins to smash holes, or “pores,” into harmful cells and kill them.

“These proteins are able to insert into the plasma membranes of target cells, creating large pores that short circuit the natural separation between the intracellular and extracellular milieu, with catastrophic results,” the authors explain.

Exactly how the proteins do this, however, has been unclear. In their study, the team set out to determine the hole-punching process behind a protein called pleurotolysin, found in the edible oyster mushroom, also known as the Pleurotus ostreatus.

The oyster mushroom most commonly grows on trees and helps decompose deciduous types. It is a carnivorous mushroom; it feeds off parasites called nematodes, or roundworms.