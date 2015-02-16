An innovation that combines a telescopic contact lens with “smart” glasses that look like normal eyewear looks set to be a great help to people with serious vision problems, such as age-related macular degeneration.

Share on Pinterest The telescopic contact lens magnifies 2.8 times.

Image credit: EPFL

While current see-through wearable displays that improve poor vision are available, they are clunky, impractical and people do not like using them in social situations.

The team of academic and private developers behind the new zoomable lens and glasses combination hopes that their invention – which is soon to enter clinical trials – will be a more attractive option.

Estimates suggest that worldwide, there are around 285 million people with serious vision problems, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD) – a painless eye condition that results in gradual loss of central vision and is the leading cause of blindness in older people in the Western world.

One of the developers of the new contact lens and glasses combination is Eric Tremblay, an optics specialist at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) – one of the two Federal Institutes of Technology of Switzerland. He worked with Joe Ford at the University of California-San Diego, and other collaborators.

Tremblay recently unveiled a new prototype of his telescopic contact lens – the first of its kind – at the AAAS Annual Meeting in San Jose, CA, last week.

At the meeting, Tremblay also presented the smart glasses that are worn with the telescopic contact lenses. They allow the wearer to control the zoom feature of the contact lens with eye blinks. The glasses are designed to recognize winks and ignore blinks.

“We think these lenses hold a lot of promise for low vision and AMD,” says Tremblay. He adds: