It is a question that continues to baffle many men: what is the average penis size? Now, a new study published in the journal BJU International claims to have found the answer.

The researchers found that when erect, the average penis length was 13.12 cm (5.16 inches).

Dr. David Veale, of King’s College London and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust in the UK, and colleagues say their findings may help health care providers counsel men who approach them with worries about their penis size – known as “small penis anxiety” or “small penis syndrome.”

“Men may present to urologists or sexual medicine clinics with a concern with their penis size, despite their size falling within a normal range,” the authors note.

“Some men who are preoccupied and severely distressed with the size of their penis may also be diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD),” they add, “where the preoccupation, excessive self-consciousness and distress is focussed on their penis size or shape.”

BDD is estimated to affect around 1% of the US population, and people diagnosed with the condition are also more likely to suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), social anxiety disorder, depression and eating disorders.

While past studies have measured penile size in a variety of samples, Dr. Veale and colleagues note there has never been a formal systematic review of penile size measurements.

What is more, the team says there has been no attempt to use such data to develop graphical diagrams, or “nomograms,” that illustrate the average length and circumference of a flaccid and erect penis across all ages and races. With this in mind, the researchers set out to create such graphs.