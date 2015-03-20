Every day, almost 30 people in the US lose their lives in an alcohol-related motor vehicle crash. But according to a new study, introducing alcohol interlock devices to all new motor vehicles could prevent more than 80% of these deaths.

Share on Pinterest In 2012, 10,322 people in the US were killed in alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes, accounting for more than 30% of all motor vehicle deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 10,322 people in the US were killed in alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes in 2012, accounting for more than 30% of all motor vehicle deaths.

More than 1,100 of these deaths involved children aged 14 and under, and 20% of these cases involved a driver who was under the influence of alcohol.

In most US states, people who are convicted of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol are often required to get an alcohol interlock device, also known as an ignition interlock device, installed in their vehicle in order to prevent them from further engaging in drunk driving.

An ignition interlock device is a mechanism installed in a vehicle’s dashboard. It works like a breathalyzer, in that the driver must breathe into the device for it to measure their blood alcohol content (BAC). If the driver’s BAC is above the legal limit – which varies by state – the vehicle will not start.

“Interlocks are highly effective while installed on the vehicle,” note the researchers, including Dr. Patrick Carter of the University of Michigan Injury Center, “with a systematic review finding a 67% median reduction in DWI (driving while intoxicated) recidivism.”

For their study, the results of which are published in the American Journal of Public Health, Dr. Carter and colleagues set out to estimate how many alcohol-related motor vehicle injuries and fatalities could be avoided over the next 15 years if interlock devices were installed in all new vehicles.