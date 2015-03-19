Pulling hair, biting nails, picking skin – these are common, if frustrating, behaviors. But what do they mean for the people who suffer from these repetitive behaviors? Researchers from the Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal and the University of Montreal, Canada, investigate in a new study.

Share on Pinterest The researchers found that participants engaged in repetitive behaviors when under stress or when they felt bored or frustrated, but not when they were relaxed.

“Chronic hair-pulling, skin-picking disorder and nail-biting and various other habits are known as body-focused repetitive behaviors. Although these behaviors can induce important distress, they also seem to satisfy an urge and deliver some form of reward,” says principal investigator Kieron O’Connor.

O’Connor and colleagues studied 24 individuals with these repetitive behaviors and compared them with 24 control subjects who did not have body-focused repetitive behaviors.

The participants completed questionnaires to assess emotions such as boredom, anger, guilt, irritability and anxiety, and also took part in a clinical evaluation conducted over the phone.

Next, the participants were exposed to different experimental situations, each designed to stir one of four emotions:

Stress

Relaxation

Frustration

Boredom.

In some cases, these experimental situations involved the participants viewing videos – such as of a plane crash (stress) or waves on a beach (relaxation). To prompt frustration in the participants, the researchers set their subjects a task that was described as “easy and quick,” but which in reality was difficult and long. To provoke boredom, they simply left the participant in a room on their own for 6 minutes.

The team found that, during the boredom and frustration experiments, subjects with a history of body-focused repetitive behaviors reported a stronger desire to engage in the behaviors. However, participants were not more likely to pull their hair, bite their nails or pick their skin during the relaxation experiment.

According to the authors of the study – which is published in the Journal of Behavior Therapy and Experimental Psychiatry – these results confirm that participants engage in these behaviors when under stress or when they feel bored or frustrated, and as such are not simply “nervous” habits.