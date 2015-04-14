Scientists have discovered how a lack of vitamin E could cause damage to the brain – by disrupting the supply of nutrients to the brain that are crucial to neuronal health.

Share on Pinterest One ounce of dry-roasted sunflower seeds contains 7.4 mg of vitamin E – 37% of its daily value.

The study, conducted by researchers at Oregon State University and published in the Journal of Lipid Research, involved examining zebrafish fed a diet deficient in vitamin E throughout their lives.

Zebrafish deficient in vitamin E were found to have around 30% lower levels of DHA-PC, a component of the cellular membrane of brain cells (neurons). Previous research suggests that low levels of DHA-PC in humans are associated with a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Additionally, the vitamin E-deficient fish also had lower levels of an important group of compounds called lysoPLs – nutrients that are needed to get DHA into the brain as well as for assisting the repair of damaged membranes. LysoPL levels were, on average, 60% lower in the zebrafish deficient in vitamin E.

“You can’t build a house without the necessary materials,” says lead author Dr. Maret Traber. “In a sense, if vitamin E is inadequate, we’re cutting by more than half the amount of materials with which we can build and maintain the brain.”

In the US, an estimated 96% of adult women and 90% of adult men do not receive enough vitamin E in their diet. According to the study’s authors, the zebrafish had levels of vitamin E deficiency equivalent to humans eating a vitamin E deficient diet for a lifetime.