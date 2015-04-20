The researchers publish their findings in the New England Journal of Medicine.

But according to lead study author Dr. Edward Garon, of the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA, and colleagues, an immunotherapy drug called pembrolizumab (brand name Keytruda) has proved effective for reducing tumor progression in patients with advanced NSCLC.

For patients with advanced NSCLC, treatment outcomes are poor. It is estimated that only up to 14% of patients with stage 3 NSCLC or above live for at least 5 years following diagnosis.

NSCLC consists of three subtypes – squamous cell carcinoma , large cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma – all characterized by the type of cancer cells found in the lungs.

Nonsmall cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of lung cancer in the US, accounting for around 85-90% of all cases.

A drug approved to treat melanoma has shown promise for the treatment of advanced nonsmall cell lung cancer, according to researchers from the University of California-Los Angeles.

In October last year, pembrolizumab was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of advanced melanoma. The drug works by inhibiting PD-1 – a protein that reduces the ability of T cells to attack cancer cells.

To test pembrolizumab’s ability to treat NSCLC, the UCLA team enrolled 495 patients with the condition to their study, and they were treated with the drug for almost 3 years. Of these patients, around 25% had high levels of PD-L1 expression – a molecule, or ligand, which binds to PD-1.

The team found that 19% of all patients enrolled responded to the treatment – despite their levels of PD-L1 expression – and that the average duration of treatment response in these patients was more than a year.

Patients who did have high levels of PD-L1 expression, however, fared best with pembrolizumab – almost 50% of these responded to the drug. This confirms findings of previous studies indicating that treatment outcomes with pembrolizumab are linked to PD-L1 expression, according to the team.

They note that they were unable to report the average survival duration of patients with high levels of PD-L1 expression who responded to pembrolizumab because the majority of them remain alive. One of these patients is 71-year-old Stephen Burrin, who was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2002.

Although Burrin was cured of his cancer after having a tumor removed from his lung, it came back with a vengeance in 2012, when more than 20 lung tumors were identified. After enrolling into this clinical trial, Burrin saw amazing results with pembrolizumab in only a few months. It dramatically reduced his tumor volume.

“It’s a miracle I’m alive,” says Burrin. “This immunotherapy has been unbelievably successful for me, and the side effects have been very minor.”

The UCLA team reports that less than 10% of patients treated with pembrolizumab experienced severe side effects, which they say is a rate significantly lower than that seen with conventional chemotherapy treatments.

