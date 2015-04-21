A drug used to treat athlete’s foot and another to treat eczema have shown promise for reversing multiple sclerosis, a new study reveals.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological disease estimated to affect around 2. 3 million people worldwide.

It is believed to be an autoimmune disorder, in which the immune system mistakingly attacks healthy tissue in the central nervous system (CNS). Myelin – the protective coating surrounding the nerve fibers – is damaged in the attack, as well as the cells that produce myelin, called oligodendrocytes. The underlying nerve fibers may also be damaged.

It is this CNS damage that leads to symptoms of MS, including loss of balance, poor coordination, muscle weakness and numbness, blurred vision and poor memory and concentration.

But according to senior author Dr. Paul J. Tesar, of the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine in Cleveland, OH, and colleagues, two nonprescription medications – miconazole and clobetasol – may hold the key to reversing CNS damage sustained in patients with MS.

In their study, published in the journal Nature, Dr. Tesar and colleagues focused on finding a way to promote myelin repair. They looked to oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) – stem cells that generate myelin-producing oligodendrocytes.

It is known that OPCs multiply in the brains of adults with MS, almost as a response to myelin damage. However, these OPCs fail to take action and make new myelin.

Dr. Tesar and colleagues set out to identify drugs that have the ability to stimulate OPCs and increase myelination.

“To replace damaged cells, the scientific field has focused on direct transplantation of stem cell-derived tissues for regenerative medicine, and that approach is likely to provide enormous benefit down the road,” notes Dr. Tesar.

“We asked if we could find a faster and less invasive approach by using drugs to activate native nervous system stem cells and direct them to form new myelin,” he continues. “Our ultimate goal was to enhance the body’s ability to repair itself.”