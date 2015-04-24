Researchers have made a surprise discovery that major depression leaves a metabolic mark, giving them new insight into the nature of this disorder.

The researchers unexpectedly discovered higher levels of mitochondrial DNA in samples taken from women with histories of stress-related major depression.

This unexpected finding, published in Current Biology, was made when Prof. Jonathan Flint and colleagues were researching genes that could increase the risk of depression.

“Our most notable finding is that the amount of mitochondrial DNA changes in response to stress,” states Prof. Flint, a professor of molecular psychiatry at the University of Oxford, UK.

Mitochondria are sometimes known as the powerhouses of cells, generating the energy that is required for cells to fulfill their roles. An increase in mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Prof. Flint explains, may indicate a change in mitochondria and cellular energetics.

“We see an unexpected link between cellular energetics and major depression, which has always been seen as a mood disorder,” he continues.

The discovery was made by chance when the researchers were investigating the genes of thousands of women with recurrent major depression, comparing them with the genes of healthy control participants.

In the DNA samples taken from women with histories of stress-related depression – often related to forms of childhood adversity such sexual abuse – the researchers found that there were more mitochondrial DNA present compared with samples from other study participants.

“We were surprised at the observation that there was a difference in mitochondrial DNA – so surprised it took us a long time to convince ourselves it was real, and not an artifact,” Prof. Flint recounts.

Depression can occur as a result of chemicals in the brain, genetics and life situations. In particular, situations that are consistently stressful can increase the risk of depression developing. If stress is not dealt with properly, it can wear individuals down and have a marked influence on their health.