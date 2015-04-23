A new study led by researchers from Lund University in Sweden claims women diagnosed with breast cancer who are taking the drug tamoxifen could halve their risk of recurrence by drinking coffee.

Share on Pinterest Drinking at least two cups of coffee a day halved the risk of breast cancer recurrence in tamoxifen-treated women, researchers found.

The findings – published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research – build on those from a previous study conducted by Lund University researchers in 2013, in which the team found a link between coffee consumption and reduced breast cancer recurrence in 300 women who used tamoxifen.

In that study, however, the researchers were unable to explain why coffee appeared to protect against the return of breast cancer in these women.

“Now, unlike in the previous study, we have combined information about the patients’ lifestyle and clinical data from 1,090 breast cancer patients with studies on breast cancer cells,” say researchers Ann Rosendahl and Helena Jernström, both of Lund University and Skåne University Hospital, also in Sweden.

After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the US, affecting around 1 in 8 women in their lifetime.

Hormone therapy is a standard treatment for patients with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer, most commonly administered after a patient undergoes surgery for the disease. Tamoxifen is one drug used for hormone therapy. It works by preventing estrogen from binding to breast cancer cells, which stops them growing and dividing.

Of the 1,090 women with breast cancer included in the study, around 500 were treated with tamoxifen. The women’s coffee consumption was assessed and allocated to one of three categories: low consumption (less than one cup a day), moderate consumption (two to four cups and day) and high consumption (five or more cups a day).

The researchers found that among the women who were treated with tamoxifen, those who had moderate or high coffee consumption had half the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence than those who had low coffee consumption or did not drink the beverage at all.

What is more, the team found that tamoxifen-treated women who consumed at least two cups of coffee a day had smaller tumors and a lower proportion of hormone-dependent tumors than women who consumed less coffee.