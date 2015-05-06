Oral administration of a nontoxic strain of Clostridium difficile may significantly reduce the likelihood of C. difficile infection returning for some patients treated for the condition. This is according to a new study published in JAMA.

Share on Pinterest C. difficile causes colitis, or colon inflammation, and infected almost half a million people in the US in 2011.

C. difficile is a bacterium that causes colitis, or colon inflammation. Infection with the bacterium can lead to diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, loss of appetite and nausea.

C. difficile infection is at an all-time high in the US. There were almost half a million cases in 2011, with around 29,000 of these resulting in death within 30 days of diagnosis.

The bacterium is the most common cause of health-care associated infection in hospitals in the US, with elderly patients and those taking antibiotics at highest infection risk.

For some patients, C. difficile infection can be treated simply by halting the use of antibiotics. Most commonly, however, treatment involves oral administration of other antibiotics, such as vancomycin or metronidazole.

But according to study author Dr. Dale N. Gerding, of the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines and Loyola University Chicago – both in Illinois – and colleagues, C. difficile infection returns in around 25-30% of patients who receive such treatment.

The team notes, however, that not all strains of C. difficile are harmful, and past studies have shown that nontoxic strains of the bacterium may actually protect against C. difficile infection.