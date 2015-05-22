Researchers have discovered a new way to limit the damage caused to the heart by a heart attack – by regenerating the heart through the growth of lymphatic vessels.

The team from the University of Oxford in the UK identified that stimulating the growth of lymphatic vessels in mice using a protein called VEGF-C improved the healing process and the ability of the heart to pump blood around the body.

“We have shown that given the right stimulus after a heart attack there is a significant response from the lymphatic system which enhances the heart’s healing process and limits the damage left behind,” says lead researcher Prof. Paul Riley. “This significantly improved the pumping function of the heart.”

The lymphatic system is a network of tubes and nodes that are responsible for transporting white blood cells around the body to fight injury and infection and keep the body fluids in balance.

“Relatively little is known about the role of the lymphatic system in the heart,” says Prof. Peter Weissberg, Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation (BHF). “This research has shed new light on how lymphatic vessels develop and shows for the first time that they may play a significant role in the heart’s response to injury after a heart attack.”

Heart attacks, also known as myocardial infarctions, occur when there is a loss of blood supply to a heart muscle. These attacks can cause irreparable damage to the heart, leaving it vulnerable to heart failure.

In the US, someone has a heart attack every 34 seconds. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about half of people who develop heart failure die within 5 years of diagnosis.