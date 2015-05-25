New research suggests that cognitive impairment could predict worse outcomes such as readmission to hospital or death in older heart failure patients.

According to the authors of the study, heart failure patients with cognitive impairment had a risk of all-cause death and heart failure readmission 7.5 times greater than those without cognitive impairment. The researchers suggest that this increase may in part be due to patients becoming worse at adhering to important courses of medication.

The findings of the study are being presented at Heart Failure 2015, the main annual meeting of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The event takes place in Seville, Spain, running from 23-26 May. The ESC represents over 80,000 cardiology professionals across Europe and the Mediterranean.

Heart failure, also referred to as congestive heart failure, is a chronic, progressive condition whereby the heart is unable to pump enough blood around the body to supply cells with blood and oxygen. The condition can lead to fatigue and shortness of breath, with severe cases leading to kidney and liver damage.

“Systematic reviews have shown that cognitive impairment is common in patients with chronic heart failure,” says Hiroshi Saito, a physiotherapist at Kameda Medical Centre in Kamogawa, Japan.

“However, the impact of cognitive impairment on the prognosis of heart failure patients is not known. Our study investigated whether cognitive impairment independently predicted the outcome of elderly patients with heart failure.”

For the study, Mr. Saito and colleagues assessed 136 heart failure patients aged 65 and over (average age of 82) who were admitted to the Kameda Medical Centre. Each patient completed the Mini Mental State Examination (MMSE) so that staff could evaluate the presence of any cognitive disorder prior to discharge.