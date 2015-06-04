A team of scientists claims to have finally started to understand what goes wrong in schizophrenia, following the discovery that disease-linked mutations disrupt genes responsible for maintaining a chemical balance in the brain crucial for healthy brain development and function

The mutations disrupt genes that regulate excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmission, which needs to be delicately balanced to ensure the brain functions properly.

“Our study marks a significant step towards understanding the biology underpinning schizophrenia, which is an incredibly complex condition and has up until very recently kept scientists largely mystified as to its origins,” says lead author Dr. Andrew Pocklington of Cardiff University, Wales.

“We now have what we hope is a pretty sizable piece of the jigsaw puzzle that will help us develop a coherent model of the disease, while helping us to rule out some of the alternatives. A reliable model of disease is urgently needed to direct future efforts in developing new treatments, which haven’t really improved a great deal since the 1970s.”

Experts have known for some time that schizophrenia is a highly heritable disorder. While schizophrenia occurs in 1% of the general population, it occurs in 10% of people who have a first-degree relative with the condition. The identical twin of someone with schizophrenia has a 40-65% chance of developing the disorder themselves.

The healthy functioning of a brain is dependent on the balance between chemical signals that regulate the activity of nerve cells. In the past, psychiatric disorder experts have suggested that disruption of this balance could contribute to the development of schizophrenia.

In 2011, the authors – based at Cardiff University’s MRC Centre for Neuropsychiatric Genetics and Genomics – found evidence that schizophrenia mutations interfere with excitatory chemical signaling.

Their new study, published in Neuron, not only confirms these findings but also provides strong evidence that the disruption of inhibitory signaling also contributes to schizophrenia.