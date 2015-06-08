Surgical anesthesia given to children under the age of 4 years may be associated with reduced gray matter density in certain brain regions, leading to lower IQ and poorer language development. This is according to a new study by researchers from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, OH. Share on Pinterest Children who underwent general anesthesia for surgery before the age of 4 were found to have poorer intelligence and language development. Lead study author Dr. Andreas Loepke, of the Department of Anesthesiology at Cincinnati Children’s, and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Pediatrics. In past research, Dr. Loepke and colleagues found that general anesthesia led to nerve cell death and cognitive impairment in mice and rats, which sparked concern about how general anesthesia may impact the human brain in early life – a crucial neurodevelopmental period. As such, the team set out to assess how general anesthesia given to children undergoing surgery before the age of 4 years may affect brain structure, IQ and language development. “The ultimate goal of our laboratory and clinical research is to improve safety and outcomes in young children who have no choice but to undergo surgery with anesthesia to treat their serious health concerns,” says Dr. Loepke. “We also have to better understand to what extent anesthetics and other factors contribute to learning abnormalities in children before making drastic changes to our current practice,” he adds, “which by all measures has become very safe.”

Anesthesia before age 4 linked to lower gray matter density in cerebellum, occipital cortex The researchers enrolled 53 participants aged 5-18 years who had undergone surgery involving general anesthesia before the age of 4, alongside 53 age-matched participants who had not had surgery. None of the children had a history of neurologic or psychological illness, according to the team, and none had experienced traumatic brain injuries. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was used to analyze the children’s brain structures, and the children were also required to complete IQ and language development tests, including the Oral and Written Language Scales and the Wechsler Intelligence Scale. While all children’s test scores were within the normal range in comparison with the general population, the team found that those who underwent surgery had much lower IQ and language development scores than those who had not had surgery. What is more, the researchers found that the lower test scores among the children who underwent surgery were mediated by reduced gray matter density in the occipital cortex and cerebellum of the brain. These findings remained after accounting for potential confounding factors, including children’s age, gender, socioeconomic status, left or right handedness, the type of surgery performed and the length of exposure to anesthetics.