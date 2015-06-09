Researchers have demonstrated with the largest ever multinational study of parental age and autism risk that the children of teen mothers, older parents and parents with an age gap of 10 years or more have a higher risk of autism spectrum disorder than other children.

The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, involved the analysis of more than 5.7 million children in Australia, Denmark, Israel, Norway and Sweden.

While previous research has established the association between older paternal age and autism spectrum disorders (ASD), there have been significant differences between studies, as well as a lack of definitive information on whether paternal and maternal ages are independent risk factors.

Co-author Michael Rosanoff, director of public health research for Autism Speaks, funders of the study, suggests that the study is unique among research conducted on ASD and parental age.

“By linking national health registries across five countries, we created the world’s largest dataset for research into autism’s risk factors,” he explains. “The size allowed us to look at the relationship between parents’ age and autism at a much higher resolution – under a microscope, if you will.”

The aim of the researchers was to establish whether or not maternal and paternal ages independently increase the risk of ASD and, if so, to what extent.

Of the 5,766,794 children examined by the study, more than 30,000 had ASD. Each child included in the study was born between 1985-2004 and their development was tracked by the researchers until 2009. The researchers obtained autism diagnoses by consulting the appropriate national health records.

To separate the influence of maternal and paternal ages, the researchers adjusted their findings for the possible influence of the other parent’s age, as well as controlling for other age-related influences that could influence ASD risk.