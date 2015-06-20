The health benefits of exercise are well documented, but two new studies by researchers from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, find exercising at extreme levels may do more harm than good – it could lead to blood poisoning.

The studies – both led by Dr. Ricardo Costa of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics at Monash – are published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine and Exercise Immunology Reviews.

Blood poisoning, also known as septicemia or sepsis, occurs when immune chemicals leak into the bloodstream, triggering an overactive inflammatory response. This can lead to blood clots and leaking vessels, impairing blood flow and preventing the body’s organs from receiving the required oxygen and nutrients.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1 million people in the US develop sepsis each year, with around 28-50% of these individuals dying from the condition.

Infants and children, elderly individuals, people with chronic illnesses – such as cancer or AIDS – people who have suffered severe burns or physical trauma and those with a weakened immune system are at highest risk of sepsis.

However, the latest research from Dr. Costa and colleagues suggests extreme exercise may also be a risk factor for the condition.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week.

But while it is estimated that almost half of us fail to meet these guidelines, some of us are on the other side of the fence, exercising to extremes.

According to Dr. Costa, exercising for more than 4 hours in one session is deemed extreme, as is engaging in repetitive days of endurance exercising. Such practices are common among people taking part in extreme endurance events, such as marathons, who often engage in these events during periods of high heat, putting extra strain on the body.

“Exercising in this way is no longer unusual – waiting lists for marathons, Ironman triathlon events and ultra-marathons are the norm and they’re growing in popularity,” notes Dr. Costa.