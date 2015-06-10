The need for numerous doses of the HPV vaccine has been called into question by researchers who say that a one-dose schedule could be sufficient and should be investigated for the protection of most women against cervical cancer.

The suggestion comes from the authors of a new analysis to combine data from two large phase 3 trials that has been published in The Lancet Oncology.

Co-lead author Dr. Aimée Kreimer, from the US National Cancer Institute, says there are potential benefits: “If one dose is sufficient, it could reduce vaccination and administration costs as well as improve uptake.”

“This is especially important in less developed regions of the world where more than 80% of cervical cancer cases occur,” she adds.

The authors introduce their findings with information about the burden of cervical cancer – it is a leading cause of women’s deaths from cancer worldwide, disproportionately affecting women in low-income countries.

A number of human papillomavirus (HPV) types account for virtually all cases of cervical cancer. The authors cite that HPV type 16 causes about 50% of cervical cancers, HPV-18 causes about 20%, and 10 other carcinogenic types mostly account for the remaining 30%.

HPV-16 and HPV-18 are targeted by the two commercially available vaccines: Cervarix made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Gardasil made by Merck.

These are presently given prophylactically via three doses in a “prime-prime-boost” schedule over a 6-month period – but, says Dr. Kreimer: