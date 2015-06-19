Individuals who suffer from panic disorder, or panic attacks, may be at much higher risk of heart attack and heart disease later in life. This is according to a new study published in the journal Psychological Medicine.

As well as inducing a feeling of intense fear, panic attacks can cause physical symptoms including chest pain, heart palpitations and breathing problems – symptoms that researchers say could represent a misdiagnosed heart condition.

Panic disorder is estimated to affect around 6 million adults in the US, with women twice as likely to develop the condition than men.

Individuals with panic disorder experience sudden feelings of intense fear and loss of control that can last for several minutes, known as panic attacks. During these attacks, people may also experience physical symptoms, including sweating, breathing problems, dizziness, racing heart, hot or cold chills, chest pain and stomach pain.

Past studies have suggested an association between panic attacks and cardiovascular events. A 2007 study by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, for example, found older women who have at least one panic attack may be at higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

But according to the researchers of this latest study – including Prof. Gary Wittert of the University of Adelaide’s School of Medicine in Australia – the link between panic disorder and heart disease “remains controversial.”