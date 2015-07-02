The largest international study to compare brain volumes of people with major depression to those of healthy people finds the former tend to have a significantly smaller hippocampus.

The study found people with major depression had a smaller hippocampus – largely accounted for by the high percentage of participants with recurrent depression.

Major depression is a serious mood disorder that affects around 1 in 6 people during their lifetime.

When it occurs, persistent feelings of sadness, frustration, loss or anger disrupt everyday life and can endure for weeks, months or even years.

The hippocampus – whose name comes from the Ancient Greek word for “seahorse” because of its shape – is an area of the brain that, among other things, is associated with forming new memories.

The ENIGMA study researchers, including a group from the Brain and Mind Research Institute (BMRI) at the University of Sidney in Australia, suggest their findings highlight a need to treat depression when it first occurs – especially in adolescents and young adults.

For the global study – which brings together 15 data sets from Europe, the USA and Australia – the team analyzed magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain scans of nearly 9,000 participants: 1,728 with major depression and 7,199 healthy individuals.

They also had access to clinical records of the participants with depression.

The researchers report their findings in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.